Thunderstorm threat, more heat return to Southern California

Enjoy the slightly cooler weather while it's here, Southern California!

More heat and even chances for rain return to Southern California this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest forecast shows heat and the threat of thunderstorms beginning Thursday, with the additional expectation of dense fog along the coasts of the ocean.

Rain chances are increasing slightly, with between 1.25 and 1.5 inches Thursday evening for LA County and possibly further west and north, meteorologists said. That's at least half an inch higher than previous models.

SUGGESTED:

Along with the chances for rain comes a few degrees of warming each day, especially for areas away from the coast, the NWS said.

Areas like the Antelope Valley could reach temperatures nearing 105 degrees, while the valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties could reach 100 degrees, the NWS added.

The increase in temperatures across the region begins Friday and possibly into Saturday, thankis to upper level high pressure shifting west into Utah, according to the latest forecast.

This extended period of heat is expected to last through at least next Tuesday "and most likely beyond", the NWS said, due to the increasing "monsoonal moisture."

Maximum temperatures could surpass 100 degrees in the Antelope Valley, the NWS said.

Follow the latest weather updates by tapping or clicking here.