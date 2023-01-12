California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday.

Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton.

Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County.

The tornado touched down around 4 a.m. and traveled less than half a mile, according to National Weather Service information. The tornado was 50 yards wide, according to reports.

It was categorized as an EF-1 tornado, which equates to moderate damage, the Modesto Bee reported. The scale goes up to EF-5 for tornadoes with winds above 200 mph.