California to turn sewage into pure drinking water
LOS ANGELES - Millions of Californians could soon be drinking sewage water.
The state is expected to adopt new rules that would allow sewage to be turned into drinking water delivered directly to taps.
Experts say the sewage undergoes a sophisticated treatment process so it's safe to drink.
However, it's still expected to be a few years before that water ends up in homes.