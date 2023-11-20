California Thanksgiving weather forecast: What to expect

While strong winds continue to blow through Southern California Monday, it won't last long as warmer temperatures move into the region as we kick off the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Temperatures across the Golden State are expected to be cooler on Thanksgiving Day compared to last week, with most areas likely dry after a storm system pounded California with inches of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, most of Southern California including Los Angeles and Ventura counties, will experience 70+ degree temperatures beginning Monday. After that, temperatures will rise to the low 80s by Tuesday, with the possibility of even warmer temperatures by mid-week.

But that's when a cooling trend begins, forecasters predict.

Those areas where the wind drops off will be more chilly, with frost or light freezes likely, according to the NWS.

Thanksgiving Day will be significantly cooler across the region, with partly cloudy skies. Cool conditions continue into the weekend.

Meanwhile, if you're headed East, pack your patience! The FOX Forecast Center says more widespread rain is expected across much of the Eastern U.S. on Tuesday, which will have more of an impact on Thanksgiving travel in other major cities.