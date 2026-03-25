Southern California surf coach hailed a hero after rescue of girl, father caught on camera

The Brief University surf coach Lucas Taub is being recognized for jumping into the water fully clothed to rescue a father and daughter caught in a powerful rip current near an Oceanside jetty. Taub used his professional background to keep the victims calm and navigated them back to the safety of the jetty after realizing the current was too strong to reach the beach. Since the rescue, Taub has formed a close relationship with the family, revealing the incident occurred on the two-year anniversary of the father losing his son.



Lucas Taub, a local university surf coach, is gaining national recognition and being hailed a hero after rescuing a father and daughter from dangerous currents off the coast of Oceanside in San Diego County.

What we know:

Taub was walking along a nearby jetty when he heard a young girl’s screams and noticed she was caught in strong ocean currents. Her father was also struggling to keep his head above water.

Even though he was fully clothed at the time, Taub did not hesitate to jump into action and was able to get the two back to safety.

"I knew right away I needed to act and I needed help this little girl, as well as her dad, as you see in the video struggling as well," Taub said during an appearance on "Good Day LA." "It all just happened so fast, but I was just like you said, so happy to be in the right place at the right time."

Taub is a surf coach at Westcliff University in Irvine.

What they're saying:

Even under the circumstances, Taub was able to stay calm.

"The main thing I really was telling them, like, stay calm guys I'm here like you're gonna be okay," he recalled.

"One of the number one things as a surf instructor and lifelong surfer is you can't panic in the ocean," Taub added. "You know it'll really gobble you up. So that was really my main thing was even telling myself because once I hit that water, I had my clothes weighing me down. I had the shock of the cold water. So I even had to tell myself, like, all right, let's stay calm here, Lucas. Everything's going to be OK. But that was really kind of the main thing. I was reaffirming them. Like, we're going to OK here. You're in good hands."

In addition, Taub attributes his faith in being able to get the pair to safety.

"I couldn’t be more grateful to God for putting me in that place," he said.

What you can do:

Taub also shared his expertise for those who may find themselves in a similar situation:

Stay calm: Avoid panicking and take deep breaths.

Swim at an angle: Never try to swim directly back to the beach against a rip current, as it will continue to pull you out. Instead, swim sideways—parallel to the shore—to get out of the current.

Check the flags: Look at lifeguard towers for colored flags and signs that explain the daily water conditions and precautions.

Signal for help: Use the universal lifeguard signal by putting one hand up to indicate you are in distress.

What's next:

Taub provided an update on the two he saved and said they are doing well. Taub said the little girl is ready to get back in the ocean. As for the father, Chris, Taub said the two have formed a close bond.

"He’s my brother now for life," Taub said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.