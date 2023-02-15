California storm: 5 Freeway reopens over Grapevine following overnight closure

Due to weather conditions, the California Highway Patrol temporarily escorted traffic on the 5 Freeway along the Tejon Pass on Wednesday morning.

A storm brought gusty winds and cooler temperatures to Southern California as snow levels dropped to 4,500 feet in the mountain communities. The snow caused officials to close the Grapevine overnight and crews with Caltrans worked to de-ice the freeway.

The 5 Freeway was re-opened by 4 a.m. and the CHP escorted traffic on the northbound and southbound lanes. However, the icy roadways continue to be a challenge for motorists. FOX 11’s Mario Ramirez said he observed multiple spin-outs on the side streets in Lebec.

By 6 a.m., the section of the freeway fully reopened and CHP was no longer escorting traffic.

A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Watch were in effect in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys through Thursday, with temperatures potentially dropping to as low as 26 degrees.

Drivers are being asked to be patient and to drive safely.