California State Capitol building in Sacramento evacuated over threat

The California Highway Patrol told the State Senate Thursday morning to be aware of a security threat involving the capitol building in Sacramento.

The alert came just after 9 a.m. and CHP said there are multiple officers at the scene, officials said. The Senate floor session being held at 1021 O Street was put on hold as a result of the threat.

CHP told Senate staff who have not reported to work yet, to stay home. Employees that were in the building already were told to stay in place.

Senators and staff should report any suspicious activity at (916) 651-4184 or the CHP at (916) 445-2895.

