California Science Center to reopen March 27

The California Science Center, which has been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday announced a March 27 reopening date and plans for a COVID-19 exhibit to debut next month.

The center, located in Exposition Park next to the Natural History Museum and the USC campus, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including limiting visitors to 25% capacity and timed entry reservations for all guests.

Limited museum attendance in Southern California became possible again when counties in the region moved into the less restrictive red tier of the state's coronavirus reopening system.

"We are thrilled to reopen and invite guests to enjoy the power of real experiences. Science is core to everything we do and our reopening protocols reflect the guidance of state and local health agencies as well as the Science Center's public health and infectious disease expert advisers," Science Center President Jeffrey Rudolph said.

The Science Center's IMAX theater will also reopen on March 27, showing the films "Hubble" and "Under the Sea."

Exhibitions at the Science Center include "The Art of the Brick," built entirely from LEGO bricks, "Space Shuttle Endeavour" and "Kelp Forest."

Two new exhibitions will also premiere soon. "All in This Together" will explore the facts about COVID-19 and the science behind the most powerful public health tools for fighting the pandemic. The exhibition, which opens in April, features a special display from the COVID Memorial Quilt honoring individuals lost to the virus.

Opening in June will be "Life! Beginnings," in which guests can experience the human journey from conception to birth inside an immersive "womb room" and explore real fetal specimens.

More information can be found at https://californiasciencecenter.org.

