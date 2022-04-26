3 SoCal schools top '2022 Best High Schools in America' report

Did your school make the list?

Three Southern California schools earned top honors in an annual report ranking America's top high schools.

The list compiled by U.S. News and World Report named California Academy of Mathematics and Science (Carson), Oxford Academy (Cypress), and Whitney High School (Cerritos) among the best high schools in 50 states.

The annual rankings list included data on about 24,000 public high schools and assessed each based on factors including performance on state assessments and college preparedness.

You can learn more about the three local high schools below.

Whitney High School (Cerritos, Calif.)

#1 in California, 14th in U.S.

Gretchen Whitney High School is the top California high school in the U.S. News and World Report rankings. Admission is very selective for the school serving grades 7-12, as it was commended for a variety of honor and AP courses that include physics, computer science, and foreign language.

California Academy of Mathematics and Science (Carson, Calif.)

#2 in California, #15 in U.S.

The public magnet school focuses on math and science. According to the report, some reasons the school made the list include its Advanced Placement coursework and exam opportunities, as well as an AP participation rate of 100%.

Oxford Academy (Cypress, Calif.)

#3 in California, #16 in U.S.

This school offers an intensive honors curriculum and requires a minimum of four AP courses to graduate. According to the report, 9th and 10th graders can select from four career paths - biomedical science, engineering, business/entrepreneurship and software systems and development - in addition to core courses.

You can see the full rankings report from U.S. News and World Report by clicking or tapping here.