California school district confirms teacher put on leave after explicit 'booty hole' lesson caught on camera

A teacher at a California high school was placed on administrative leave following a video surfacing of her instructing students about where to find sex toys.

"The individual involved has been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation," Alyssa Griffiths, the director of communications for the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District, said in a statement to Fox News.

In the video the teacher in question, whose identity has not been confirmed by the school district, is seen sitting before a class at El Dorado High School in Placentia, talking about sex toys and why gay sex is pleasurable for men.

"Here is where the prostate is, so you don't have to go inside the booty hole, you can actually just push on the seam and that stimulates the prostate gland as well," the teacher said sitting in front of a screen with an image of a prostate gland. "They apparently really like that," she adds.

"So that's why for male and male, anal sex is still very pleasurable because of the fact that it hits the prostate, and there's a lot of nerve endings in your body as well," she adds. "So the girls, the G-spot, prostate, they're the equivalent to each other."

She goes on to explain that Target has male sex toys.

"If you go to Target and go where the tampons and pads are, they have," the California teacher said in the video. "They just look like a little box, but if you open up the there's like a Velcro front to the box, you open it up and then ‘BAM,’ sex toy."

A student interrupted adding that CVS has the toys, too.

"CVS. Yes, CVS has a lot of them," she responded.

"And so that's why when you look at the toys, a lot of them look like this," she said, using her arm to make a shape. "And the reason because is for finding that spot where the prostate is."

The video was posted on Instagram but later removed, although it is still circulating on Twitter.

"Please know that our school district has a very explicit set of expectations for the conduct of our employees," Griffiths said. "District employees are trusted to exercise professional judgment when deciding whether or not a particular issue is suitable for study or discussion. In the classroom, employees act on behalf of the district and are expected to follow the adopted curriculum, and they should not advocate personal opinions or viewpoints."

"With that being said, PYLUSD and EDHS will continue to work diligently to ensure that all students are afforded the opportunity to learn in a safe and respectful environment," Griffiths added.

