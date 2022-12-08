California school investigating off-campus party allegedly involving strippers, choir students

article

An off-campus party allegedly involving strippers and high school choir students has drawn the attention of not only school officials but also the police in Southern California.

A photo making rounds on social media showed a group of shirtless men playfully flexing at a party. In the other photo – also on social media – a group of students appeared to sing carols in front of a holiday-themed setup. For officials with the Claremont Unified School District, the allegations of male strippers making grand entrances at the party involving high school students were no laughing matter.

According to the school district, there were reports of alleged "inappropriate conduct" by adults toward a few high school choir students who were performing at the off-campus private party on Saturday evening. Claremont Unified School District did not specify who was suspected of making the inappropriate conduct.

The school district said in a statement that the Claremont Police Department is now investigating the photos and the allegations.

Below is a full statement from the school district:

"The District was notified of allegations of inappropriate conduct by adults toward a few of our high school choir students who were performing at an off-site, private party last Saturday evening, and law enforcement and the District are currently investigating the matter. I assure our school community that we are taking these allegations extremely seriously, which prompted us to immediately engage the Claremont Police Department who is now actively investigating this concerning situation. The District and school administration have taken steps to support and protect our students directly impacted by this incident, and we will continue to provide necessary supports. Additionally, we have been in touch with the students’ families to ensure they are aware of our actions to investigate the matter. Our paramount priority is to provide a safe and stable environment for all our students to learn and participate in extracurricular activities, and to this point, I want the Claremont school community to be assured that we will not condone any inappropriate behavior by adults toward our students."

As of Thursday evening, officials have not publicly announced if anyone will face discipline from the controversial party.