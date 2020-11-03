California rejects plan to end cash bail system after voters say 'no' on Prop 25

California voters have rejected a plan that would have eliminated the state's current cash bail system, replacing it with a computer algorithm.

Proposition 25 would have used the algorithm to assess a person's risk to decide who should remain in jail while awaiting trial. The measure reached the November ballot as supporters said that the current cash bail system is inherently racist and classist, keeping poor people and minorities in jail because they cannot afford to pay bail like the wealthy can.

Several prominent civil rights groups agreed that the current system is broken but argued that the proposed algorithm might make it even worse because it relies on algorithmic risk assessments that The Bail Project says "codify systemic racism and could lead to higher rates of incarceration in some jurisdictions."

Yet those who wanted to eliminate cash bail outraised those opponents nearly 2 to 1, contributing more than $15 million to the contest.

FOX 11's Koco McAboy and the Associated Press contributed to this report.