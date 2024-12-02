California woman dies being bitten by rabid bat, health department reports

A California woman died after being bitten by a rabid bat in Merced County, the California Department of Public Health announced.

The woman died a month after being bitten.

According to the Fresno Bee, the woman, identified by family as Leah Seneng, was bitten by a bat that had entered her classroom. She was an art teacher at Bryant Middle School.

Health officials say samples collected at the hospital confirmed the evidence of rabies. The woman was hospitalized in a Fresno County hospital after experiencing symptoms and died late last week, CDPH said in a statement.

"Bites from bats can be incredibly small and difficult to see or to detect. It is important to wash your hands and look for any open wounds after touching a wild animal, and to seek immediate medical care if bitten," said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, Dr. Tomás J. Aragón. "It is always safest to leave wild animals alone. Do not approach, touch, or try to feed any animals that you don't know."

According to CDPH, deaths from rabies are rare in the United States, with fewer than 10 cases identified each year.

Below are a few tips from the health department.

Common Signs That an Animal Has Rabies

An animal with rabies will have strange or unnatural behavior because the rabies virus attacks the brain. These behaviors can include:

A bat that can't fly or has been caught by a dog or a cat.

A wild animal that seems unusually tame or unafraid to approach people.

An animal out during the day that is usually active only at night.

A pet that has trouble walking, eating, or drinking, or that has a change in personality or how it acts.

A normally calm animal that acts in an agitated or aggressive manner.

What Should You Do If You Come in Contact with a Bat?

If a bat – dead or alive – is found, CDPH urges residents to take the following precautions: