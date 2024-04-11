California puppy severely burned; Search underway for animal cruelty suspects

article

A 3-month-old puppy was found severely burned in San Bernardino.

The San Bernardino city animal services responded to calls of two pups, both believed to be laborador retriever mixes, recovering at a veterinary office on April 4. Upon arrival, animal services found one of the puppies with serious burns to their face, ears and body. A second puppy, also about three months old, was found abandoned in the vet's office parking lot.

The burned pup, named by San Bernardino officials as "Ember," are believed to be severe and city officials believe the fire was set on purpose.

The search is on for the suspect(s) wanted in connection to Ember's injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call 909-384-1304.