California prisoner beaten to death in targeted two-on-one ambush: CDCR

article

The Brief California prison officials are investigating the fatal Jan. 11 assault of inmate Mario Ramos at Calipatria State Prison. Authorities say Ramos was targeted by two fellow inmates, Deandre Powell and Phillip Dimacali, in a yard attack involving a weapon. The two suspects have been moved to restricted housing while the Imperial County District Attorney reviews the case for felony prosecution.



A homicide investigation is underway at Calipatria State Prison following the death of an inmate, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

What we know:

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 11 around 9:35 a.m. in the Facility A Yard, officials said.

Prison staff saw two inmates, Deandre Powell and Phillip Dimacali, allegedly assaulting the victim, Mario Ramos, with a weapon.

Although staff intervened right away and performed CPR on Ramos, he died at the scene.

Powell and Dimacali were secured and isolated immediately following the alleged attack. Both are currently in restricted housing.

What we don't know:

Officials did not disclose what the weapon was.

The backstory:

Ramos, 48, had been incarcerated since 2001, serving an 85-year sentence for multiple counts of second-degree robbery and attempted robbery in Los Angeles County. His earliest possible release date was scheduled for 2065.

Powell, 30, is serving a 12-year-sentence for robbery and assault with a firearm in Los Angeles County.

Dimacali, 38, is serving a life sentence for two counts of first-degree murder in Los Angeles County.

What's next:

A joint investigation by the prison’s Investigative Services Unit and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office is underway.

Criminal charges for the fatal assault are pending the outcome of the investigation.