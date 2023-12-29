California police officer shot and killed in line of duty

A California police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday morning, according to police officials.

"It is with a heavy heart that we come together to share the devastating news of the passing of our colleague and friend," the Oakland Police Department wrote on social media.

Interim Police Chief Darren Allison said at an afternoon press conference that the slain officer was a four-year veteran of the police department. Though, Allison would not disclose the officer's identity.

"The dangers and demands of this profession are real. They come with significant sacrifice. Sadly today, one of our officers paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Allison.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m in the 400 block of Embarcadero, authorities said.

The officer was taken to Highland Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The incident marks the 54th officer killed in the police department's 170-year history.

The last time an Oakland police officer was killed in the line of duty was back in 2009 when the department lost four officers all killed by a wanted parolee, following a routine traffic stop.

Sgt. Mark Dunakin and Officer John Hege were shot and killed by 26-year-old Lovelle Mixon during the stop. The suspect then barricaded himself inside an apartment and when a SWAT team went in after him, he shot two members, Sgt. Erv Romans and Sgt. Dan Sakai. Mixon was shot and killed by police.

Friday's shooting triggered a massive police response at the Embarcadero and 9th Avenue in Oakland as the crime scene stretched for blocks.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Dozens of Oakland police officers and Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene and a large area was taped off around a crashed white truck with shattered windows and deployed airbags.

Around 5:15 a.m., entire blocks of the Embarcadero were shut down. Traffic was diverted along the Embarcadero, and only officers were allowed through. The California Highway Patrol also closed northbound Interstate 880 at 5th Avenue and the southbound 16th Avenue off-ramps.

Highland Hospital in Oakland was also surrounded by multiple officers.

An OPD chopper circled the area along the Embarcadero throughout the morning.

Oakland police have offered few details into the shooting, but are expected to provide more information at an afternoon press conference.

Support poured in from outside law enforcement agencies.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office tweeted, "Our hearts are heavy this morning as we learn more details about an @oaklandpoliceca officer who was killed in the line of duty in the 400 block of Embarcadero. We grieve with our #OPD brothers and sisters and stand with you during this difficult time."