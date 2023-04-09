Bunny becomes police 'officer' in California

Meet the Yuba City Police Department's new wellness bunny, Officer Percy.

Mr. Percy was first discovered by Officer Ashley Carson in the middle of Percy Avenue back in October, according to the department. No one came to claim the bunny, so a police services analyst adopted the "docile and friendly" hare and named him Percy, after the location where he was found.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo: Yuba City PD

Percy was only recently promoted to "wellness officer" at the police department just in time for Easter Sunday, where he continues to lounge during the day and be a "support animal for all."

"Most enjoy his company, while some are still getting used to the idea of a rabbit being inside a police department," the police department said.