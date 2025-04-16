WATCH: Cops pin pickup truck after half-hour police chase across Orange County

A police chase took a dangerous turn after officers pinned a white pickup truck in Orange County on Wednesday night.

SkyFOX was over the scene when police pinned the pickup truck against a freeway divider near Garden Grove. One person from the pickup truck appeared to have been taken into custody, but another person from the crash was seen laying on the ground as emergency crews tended to that individual.

Officials did not specify if that second person was hurt.

Prior to the police chase ending, there were concerns that one of the suspects in the car may have been armed.

As of 8 p.m., it is unknown if police ever found a weapon from the pickup truck.

Over the course of the chase, the pickup truck drove through parts of Anaheim and Santa Ana before the pursuit ended near Garden Grove.

Officials did not say if the suspect had a criminal history prior to Wednesday's car chase.