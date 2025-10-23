Newsom deploys National Guard to support food banks amid government shutdown

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking action to address the food crisis affecting millions of Californians due to the ongoing government shutdown.

By deploying the California National Guard, the state aims to help food banks and ensure that families receive necessary food benefits.

What we know:

Newsom's plan, which involves fast-tracking up to $80 million in funding, involves the National Guard stepping in to assist food banks, similar to their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that time, the National Guard helped feed 800 million families, and they are set to begin similar operations as early as tomorrow.

The initiative will focus on distribution centers where the National Guard troops will pack boxes to support families in need.

Local perspective:

World Harvest Food Bank, along with other local food banks, is grateful for the support from the state. The food bank operates Monday through Saturday and conducts food drives at the South Pass YMCA every Thursday. Starting in November, they will expand their efforts to West Hollywood, providing crucial support as the holidays approach.