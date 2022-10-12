3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list

If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world.

Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.

According to the global list, neighborhoods in only six U.S. cities made the cut - and three are in California!

They are Silver Lake in Los Angeles, Barrio Logan in San Diego, and Dog Patch in San Francisco.

Here's what Time Out had to say about each:

Silver Lake

"While you can single out a specific block or two elsewhere that’s sparked more excitement of late, no neighbourhood as a whole continues to be as cool as stalwart Silver Lake. It’s no wonder our LA readers voted so overwhelmingly for this eclectic neighbourhood for the second year in a row. Sure, the once-boho stretch of Sunset Boulevard continues to borrow more from its yuppie Westside neighbours (see: the arrival of Venice spots De Buena Planta and the Win~Dow, plus an upcoming Pizzana outpost)."

Barrio Logan

"Located just 16 miles north of the border, the tight-knit San Diego community of Barrio Logan is a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture. It’s anchored by Chicano Park, in the shadows of the freeway that bisected the neighbourhood in the ’60s."

Dogpatch

"Despite its waterfront location and Bay Bridge views, the Dogpatch was, for a long time, a gritty and desolate place filled with shipyards and factories. Now it’s one of San Francisco’s most rapidly developing neighbourhoods and a haven for creatives taking advantage of the (slightly) more affordable studio and housing options."

The neighborhood that took the top spot as coolest neighborhood in the world is Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico, known to many locals as the "country’s cultural capital," and the "epicenter of its underground scene," according to Time Out.

The first U.S. neighborhood to top the cool list is Ridgewood in New York City's Brooklyn/Queens border at No. 4.

Rounding out the list's top 10 coolest neighborhoods are Cais do Sodré in Lisbon, Portugal at No. 2; Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia at No. 3; Mile End in Montreal, Canada at No. 5; Barrio Logan in San Diego, California at No. 6; Shimokitazawa in Tokyo, Japan at No. 7; Clifton, in Margate, UK at No. 8; Barrio Yungay in Santiago, Chile at No. 9; and Cours Julien in Marseille, France at No. 10.

You can see the full list and rankings by tapping or clicking here.