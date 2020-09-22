California nail salons permitted to reopen statewide, even in most restrictive counties

Nail salons in California were given the green light to reopen indoor operations on Tuesday, according to State Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

Ghaly said during an afternoon press briefing that the state has relaxed restrictions on nail salons and will allow counties to make their own decisions on when nail salons in their area can reopen and when. The decision applies statewide, even in counties that are in the most-restrictive tier of the state's economic-reopening roadmap.

Individual counties, however, still have to approve such operations.

Nail industry leaders had been pushing for state regulators to include nail salons in a lower tier of reopening, citing the fact that nail technicians must be licensed and have vigorous cleaning protocols they are required to follow, even before the pandemic began back in March.

Some nail salons have added additional coronavirus-safety measures, including things such as mandatory gloves and masks, extra cleaning and strict sanitizing measures, as well as installing Plexiglass shields between customers and nail technicians.

Before a nail salon can reopen, they will also be required to meet the state's reopening safety requirements.