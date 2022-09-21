Barstow mom accused in murder of 6-year-old son

A Barstow mother and stepfather have been arrested for the murder of a 6-year-old boy last week who was found with injuries all over his body, according to police.

Authorities said the 6-year-old was not breathing when officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Carson Street on Sept. 14. The child was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

"It was discovered the child had numerous injuries throughout his entire body that were deemed suspicious and indicative of trauma," police said.

The boy’s 35-year-old mother, Carolyne Beaver, and his stepfather 29-year-old Quinten Ross, face charges including murder and assault on a child causing death, according to San Bernardino County court documents.

"Detectives determined the child was in the care of both parents when physical abuse and neglect occurred," the police statement said. "Despite the child receiving injuries over a period of time, they neglected to have the injuries addressed by medical professionals."

Both Beaver and Ross were booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department High Desert Detention Center on charges including child abuse and assault to a child. Additional charges are pending.