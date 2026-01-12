California mother found guilty of murder after daughter’s drowning death

The Brief Kelle Anne Brassart was found guilty of murder following the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter, the Stanislaus County DA's office announced. Prosecutors said she made no attempts to rescue her toddler. Investigators said she was impaired at the scene, with a report alleging she was on the phone using dating apps.



A California mother was convicted of second-degree murder and felony child neglect after her 2-year-old daughter drowned while unsupervised last September, authorities said.

What we know:

On Sept. 12, 2025, investigators said Kelle Anne Brassart called 911 and reported her daughter was floating in a pool. After the call, prosecutors said she made no attempts to save her daughter, Daniellé.

Officers with the Turlock Police Department responded to the home and pulled the toddler’s "lifeless body" from the pool. After attempting life-saving measures, Daniellé was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers observed Brassart showing signs of impairment. During the trial, it was revealed her blood alcohol content was .246%, which is more than three times over the legal limit in California.

SFGate also reported Brassart was on the phone and talking to men on dating apps while her toddler was unsupervised in the pool.

More evidence presented at trial

During the trial, Brassart then said she was unable to make any attempts to save her daughter due to a leg injury and was using a wheelchair. However, evidence revealed she managed to use a walking boot and crutches, and was able to drive and run errands, including nail appointments.

Prosecutors used video evidence that showed her standing without the use of a wheelchair before the drowning, a press release from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said.

In addition, she was on probation for child abuse at the time of her daughter's death.

What's next:

Brassart faces 15 years to life in prison.