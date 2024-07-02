These are California's most and least educated cities: report

Two California metro areas ranked among the most educated in the U.S., while three others in the Golden State rounded out the bottom of the list, according to a new report by WalletHub.

To determine the rankings, analysts compared the 150 largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the racial education gap to the quality of the public-school system.

The most educated city in California is the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area, which ranked second in the U.S. with a total score of 82.12. According to data, over 54% of adults ages 25 and older have at least a bachelor's degree, and over 26% have a graduate or professional degree. This metro also ranks first in the country for university quality.

The least educated city in California - Visalia - also ranked dead last in the entire country. Its total score was 9.44.

The bottom three cities to rank as least educated were all in California - Modesto, Bakersfield, and Visalia.

Here's how California cities ranked - from most to least educated - and their total score overall:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA (#2): 82.12

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA (#6): 80.76

San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA (#23): 67.98

Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA (#49): 59.44

Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA (#52): 58.36

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA (#64): 56.20

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA (#87): 52.05

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA (#92): 51.23

Vallejo, CA (#121): 41.79

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA (#137): 32.36

Fresno, CA (#140): 29.24

Salinas, CA (#142): 28.57

Stockton, CA (#145): 24.51

Modesto, CA (#146): 18.55

Bakersfield, CA (#147): 17.73

Visalia, CA (#150): 9.44

To see the full report, tap or click here.