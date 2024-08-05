These California cities ranked as the most expensive cities to live in the world in 2024

From San Diego to the Bay Area, three cities in California not only rank as one of the most expensive places to live in across the nation, but now, they also rank among the most expensive cities in the world.

Homeownership has become unattainable for many, rent continues to climb, and even dining at fast food restaurants is considered a luxury for some families.

It’s not only impacting California families, but a new study by Numbeo found that 7 of the top 10 most expensive cities across the globe were in the U.S.

Numbeo’s annual Cost of Living Index looked at the following factors to determine its rankings:

Cost of living

Rent

The cost of groceries

Restaurant pricing

Local purchasing power

Dolores Park in the Mission neighborhood of San Francisco, California (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Based on those factors, here are the most expensive cities to live in the world:

Geneva, Switzerland Zurich, Switzerland New York, New York San Francisco, California Boston, Massachusetts Reykjavík, Iceland Washington D.C. Seattle, Washington Los Angeles, California Chicago, Illinois

San Diego narrowly missed the top 10 and came in at No. 11. Some other cities on the West Coast were Portland (No. 15), Denver (No. 19), Phoenix (No. 38) and Las Vegas (No. 39).

Sunrise view of Coronado Bridge with San Diego Skyline in view from Coronado, California. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

