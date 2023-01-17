California mom charged with murder after house fire kills 2-year-old daughter, injures 11-month-old son

article

A mother is behind bars after a fire at a home in San Bernardino County killed her 2-year-old daughter and injured her 11-month-old son.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 13400 block of Athol Street in the Trona area of the Inland Empire a little after 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies found the little girl, later identified as Catalena Fusaro, and her 11-month-old brother being pulled from the breathing home. Fusaro was pronounced dead and her little brother is in critical condition, deputies said.

Their mother, 26-year-old Nikia Magby, was placed in custody after the deadly fire. She is being charged with murder and child abuse causing great bodily injury.

The deadly fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 909-890-4904.