California man facing eviction refuses to leave home, gets into standoff with deputies

article

A man facing eviction in Moorpark refused to leave his home, prompting a dramatic standoff between the man and deputies.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Moorpark Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, negotiation teams arrived alongside the SWAT team in hopes of getting the man to leave.

The man allegedly live streamed parts of the ordeal. At one point in the video, the man in the YouTube live stream – presumably the suspect – vowed to not leave unless he's in a body bag.

A little after 4:45 p.m. PT, the man ended up being safely pulled out of the apartment unit, and not in a body bag, like the live stream suggested. The man ended up being placed in custody by deputies.

As of Wednesday evening, it is unknown if the unidentified man in the live stream was actually the Moorpark standoff suspect. As FOX 11 is making calls to law enforcement to confirm the identity of the man live streaming the entire incident.