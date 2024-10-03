California Lottery players win combined $34 million - here's where they bought their tickets
LOS ANGELES - More than a dozen very lucky California Lottery players are millions of dollars richer after striking it big with some very lucky tickets.
The biggest winner is Bradley Bullock, who purchased a Royal Riches Scratchers ticket worth the top prize of $10 million. He purchased that lucky ticket at the 7-Eleven on Prospect Avenue in Santee.
"I knew I’d won before I even scratched it because I scanned the barcode with the Lottery app," he said. "So, I scratched to see if it was real!"
Just the night before, Bullock won $2,000 at a local casino. His lucky streak didn't end there, though.
"The very next night, a buddy of mine was doing a staycation back at the casino, and we ended up combining to win twenty-nine grand! Three days of wild luck," he told California Lottery officials.
Here's where the other lucky new millionaires purchased their tickets - in case you're feeling lucky yourself.
Anaheim
Ofelia Cifuentes Mata won $3,181,602 after matching five numbers for the Powerball drawing on May 18. That lucky ticket came from Magnolia Market Liquor.
East Palo Alto
Selvin Ramirez won $1 million on a $1 Million Ultimate Cash! Scratchers from the 7-Eleven in East Palo Alto.
Escondido
Ruben Avalos also won $1 million on the same game from 7-Eleven on East Grand Avenue.
Fairfield
Tarquino Martin Del Campo won $1 million on a Multiplier Craze bought at Food Maxx.
Huntington Park
Farris Purify picked up $1 million playing a Power 10's Scratchers game, which came from Agua Pura.
Lodi
Ramchand Bejar is taking home $1 million after playing the Multiplier Craze Scratchers with a ticket from Raley's.
Los Angeles
Moris Garcia Portillo won $1 million playing $1 Million Ultimate Cash, which came from Mike Meat and Beer Market.
Norwalk
Rodolfo Jimenez Aguilar is also a $1 million winner after playing an Ice Cool Scratchers he bought at Pioneer Liquor.
Riverside
Gurjinder Kaur also won $1 million on an Ice Cool Scratchers from the Pacific Mini Mart & Smoke Shop.
Stockton
Kayla Manka is also taking home $1 million thanks to a Multiplier Craze purchased at Circle 7 on Portola Avenue.
Santa Ana
Miguel Tellez won $5 million on a 100X Scratchers bought at a CVS on North Main Street.
Tracy
As the summer weather sticks around into fall, three players won big on Ice Cool Scratchers. Aurelio Chayrez scored $1 million playing Ice Cool Scratchers, which was sold by the Chevron on South Tracy Boulevard.
Victorville
Calvin Smith also hit it big with a $5 million win on a California State Riches Scratchers game purchased at Joe's Market.
Windsor
Cyndie Murdaugh joined the Multiplier Craze fun, winning $1 million on the game purchased at Safeway.