California Lottery players win combined $34 million - here's where they bought their tickets

More than a dozen very lucky California Lottery players are millions of dollars richer after striking it big with some very lucky tickets.

The biggest winner is Bradley Bullock, who purchased a Royal Riches Scratchers ticket worth the top prize of $10 million. He purchased that lucky ticket at the 7-Eleven on Prospect Avenue in Santee.

"I knew I’d won before I even scratched it because I scanned the barcode with the Lottery app," he said. "So, I scratched to see if it was real!"

Just the night before, Bullock won $2,000 at a local casino. His lucky streak didn't end there, though.

"The very next night, a buddy of mine was doing a staycation back at the casino, and we ended up combining to win twenty-nine grand! Three days of wild luck," he told California Lottery officials.

Here's where the other lucky new millionaires purchased their tickets - in case you're feeling lucky yourself.

Anaheim

Ofelia Cifuentes Mata won $3,181,602 after matching five numbers for the Powerball drawing on May 18. That lucky ticket came from Magnolia Market Liquor.

East Palo Alto

Selvin Ramirez won $1 million on a $1 Million Ultimate Cash! Scratchers from the 7-Eleven in East Palo Alto.

Escondido

Ruben Avalos also won $1 million on the same game from 7-Eleven on East Grand Avenue.

Fairfield

Tarquino Martin Del Campo won $1 million on a Multiplier Craze bought at Food Maxx.

Huntington Park

Farris Purify picked up $1 million playing a Power 10's Scratchers game, which came from Agua Pura.

Lodi

Ramchand Bejar is taking home $1 million after playing the Multiplier Craze Scratchers with a ticket from Raley's.

Los Angeles

Moris Garcia Portillo won $1 million playing $1 Million Ultimate Cash, which came from Mike Meat and Beer Market.

Norwalk

Rodolfo Jimenez Aguilar is also a $1 million winner after playing an Ice Cool Scratchers he bought at Pioneer Liquor.

Riverside

Gurjinder Kaur also won $1 million on an Ice Cool Scratchers from the Pacific Mini Mart & Smoke Shop.

Stockton

Kayla Manka is also taking home $1 million thanks to a Multiplier Craze purchased at Circle 7 on Portola Avenue.

Santa Ana

Miguel Tellez won $5 million on a 100X Scratchers bought at a CVS on North Main Street.

Tracy

As the summer weather sticks around into fall, three players won big on Ice Cool Scratchers. Aurelio Chayrez scored $1 million playing Ice Cool Scratchers, which was sold by the Chevron on South Tracy Boulevard.

Victorville

Calvin Smith also hit it big with a $5 million win on a California State Riches Scratchers game purchased at Joe's Market.

Windsor

Cyndie Murdaugh joined the Multiplier Craze fun, winning $1 million on the game purchased at Safeway.