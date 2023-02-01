California Lottery warns online tickets don't count

Have you bought your ticket yet?

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $653 million. If a single ticket hits the Powerball jackpot, the lump sum is estimated at $350.5 million.

If tonight's jackpot is won, it would be the 8th largest grand prize won in the Powerball game.

With so much money at stake, California Lottery officials are warning players not to buy tickets online or through a digital app.

Tickets purchased through online lottery ticket resellers are not eligible to win.

"Online lottery ticket sales are not regulated in California, so there’s simply no oversight," said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson. "Because these services are not authorized, we would be prohibited from knowingly paying a prize on any ticket acquired through a third-party digital service because the player would not meet the legal definition of a ‘winner.’"

In California, players have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim a Powerball prize. However, if someone wins the Powerball jackpot, they have up to a year from the date of the draw to claim it.

Powerball draw is every Monday and Wednesday at 7:59 p.m. PST, while the Mega Millions draw is every Tuesday and Friday at 8 p.m. PST.

Lottery officials advise players download the official California Lottery mobile app to see winning numbers and you can even scan your ticket using the "Check-A-Ticket" feature, or visit a retail store where tickets are sold.