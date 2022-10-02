New California law legalizes jaywalking

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a new law decriminalizing jaywalking in California and legalizing safe street crossings.

This means pedestrians can now cross the street outside an intersection or crosswalk without being ticketed as long as it is safe to do so.

AB-2147, also known as The Freedom to Walk Act, was first introduced by Assembly member Phil Ting (D- San Francisco).

The bill defines when an officer can stop and cite a pedestrian for jaywalking - specified as only when a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision.

"It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," said Ting. "When expensive tickets and unnecessary confrontations with police impact only certain communities, it’s time to reconsider how we use our law enforcement resources and whether our jaywalking laws really do protect pedestrians."

"Jaywalking laws were enacted in the 1930s by the then-emerging auto industry, which saw the number of deadly car accidents skyrocket in the prior decade and wanted to shift the blame from drivers to pedestrians. Over the years, street designs primarily considered the needs of drivers, failing to account for people who are not in cars," Ting said in a statement.

Up until 2018, it was illegal for people to cross the street at a traffic light when the pedestrian countdown meter began flashing.

The law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023.