California law enforcement officer turns pie baker: A sweet success story

As the holiday season approaches, a local law enforcement officer is making waves not just in the community but also in the kitchen. Neil Daniel, known for his dedication to public service, has found a new way to spread joy—through his delicious pies.

What we know:

Neil Daniel has a diverse background, having served as a firefighter in Washington D.C. and Long Beach before transitioning to law enforcement. He also joined the Navy Reserves while in D.C.

His journey into baking began in Barbados, where he learned the craft from his mother. Later, in the United States, he honed his skills in a soup kitchen, making sweet potato pies.

The backstory:

Daniel's passion for baking grew after becoming a father to three girls.

Every Thanksgiving, his daughters would request his sweet potato pie, which became a family favorite. Encouraged by his family, Daniel began selling his pies last Thanksgiving, starting with sweet potato and expanding to various flavors, including pumpkin, key lime, guava, cookies and cream, and pecan bourbon.

What they're saying:

Daniel describes baking as therapeutic, a way to alleviate stress.

"Some people golf, some go to the beach, I go in the kitchen and bake pies," he says. His wife notes the joy it brings him and others, saying, "He's just a different person in the kitchen. He loves it."

What's next:

With the holiday season in full swing, Daniel is taking orders for Thanksgiving through his Instagram page, Just His Pies. His unique approach, including experimenting with flavors and adding alcohol, has boosted sales and spirits alike.