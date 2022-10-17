California inflation relief checks: New dates announced for debit card payments

If you haven't already received your California inflation relief payment, it looks like you may have to wait a little bit longer than previously anticipated.

The California Franchise Tax Board announced new dates for those who have yet to receive the Middle Class Tax Refund.

As many as 23 million Californians are eligible to receive inflation relief payments of up to $1,050, with the first batch of payments disbursed Oct. 7.

Here is the updated timeline from the Franchise Tax Board:

Direct deposit payments

GSS I or II direct deposit recipients

When: 10/07/2022 through 10/25/2022

Non-GSS recipients

When: 10/28/2022 through 11/14/2022

Photo courtesy Franchise Tax Board

Debit card payments

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with A – E)

When: 10/24/2022 through 11/05/2022

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with F – M)

When: 11/06/2022 through 11/19/2022

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with N – V)

When: 11/20/2022 through 12/03/2022

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with W – Z)

When: 12/04/2022 through 12/10/2022

Non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with A – L)

When: Will be announced after 11/07/2022

Non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with M – Z)

When: Will be announced after 11/21/2022

Direct deposit recipients who have changed their banking information since filing their 2020 tax return

When: 12/17/2022 through 01/14/2023

Californians are reminded that direct deposits typically occur within 3-5 business days from the issue date, but may vary by bank.

Allow up to 2 weeks from the issue date to receive your debit card by mail.

The FTB expects about 90% of direct deposits to be issued in October, with about 95% of all MCTR payments — direct deposit and debit cards combined — to be issued by the end of this year.

Payment amounts vary on income and 2020 taxes. Below is a breakdown of the expected payments, according to the Franchise Tax Board.

Joint returns

AGI of $150,000 or less: $1,050 with dependent or $700 without

AGI $150,001 to $250,000: $750 with dependent or $500 without.

AGI of $250,001 to $500,000: $600 with dependent or $400 without.

Head of Household

AGI of $150,000 or less: $700 with dependent or $350 without.

AGI of $150,001 to $250,000: $500 with dependent or $250 without.

AGI of $250,001 to $500,000: $400 with dependent or $200 without.

Those who file single

AGI of $75,000 or less: $700 with dependent or $350 without.

AGI of $75,001 to $125,000: $500 with dependent or $250 without.

AGI of $125,001 to $250,000: $400 with dependent or $200 without

Single filers making more than $250,000 and joint filers making more than $500,000 are not eligible for payments.