California's largest Hindu temple defaced with graffiti containing political messages

The Brief The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir was defaced with vulgar messages against India's prime minister. Authorities estimate repair costs exceed $15,000. The Hindu American Foundation urged federal authorities to investigate.



An investigation is underway in Chino Halls after the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, the largest Hindu temple in California, was vandalized with graffiti containing political messages.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the temple located at 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road just after 9 a.m. to investigate a report of vandalism.

Photos published on X by the Hindu American Foundation show the entrance to the temple covered with spray-painted graffiti containing vulgar messages against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the cost of repairing the damage exceeds $15,000.

What we don't know:

No video surveillance was released, and no suspects have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking information from the public.

What Is BAPS?:

Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha is a socio-spiritual Hindu faith established by Bhagwan Swaminarayan in the early 20th century, according to the faith's website.

The faith has over 5,000 centers worldwide and over 100 centers in the U.S.

What they're saying:

The Hindu American Foundation called on federal authorities to investigate the defacement in its post.

BAPS Public Affairs account posted on X that the Hindu community would stand "steadfast against hate."

"Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail," the post read.

Condemning the incident, the Coalition of Hindus in North America (CoHNA) said that it was "just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination".

While calling for an investigation, the advocacy group listed 10 temples across the U.S. that have been vandalised or burglarised since 2022.

What's next:

Deputies have notified Chino Hills Code Enforcement about the incident. The Chino Hills Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to come forward. Anonymous tips can be reported via the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or online at wetip.com .