Woman survives nearly 5 days trapped in car near Mt. Baldy

Authorities in Southern California said a woman survived four nights in the Angeles National Forest after her truck careened 100 feet off a cliff.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department conducted the rescue Sunday afternoon on Mount Baldy Road after a hiker discovered the wreckage and called 911. Officials said she had suffered trauma, and that she was conscious when she was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries that were considered moderate to major.

The woman reportedly told rescuers she was avoiding running into a deer Wednesday night when her Ford Ranger plunged off the side of the road and down into an embankment near mile marker 3.3.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tweeted travel tips for the inclement weather, which included avoiding mountain travel and checking road conditions before traveling.

FOX News contributed to this report.