California's first Hell's Kitchen restaurant gets opening date

Calling all foodies and Gordon Ramsay fans!

California's very first Hell's Kitchen restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, August 12 at Harrah's Resort Southern California.

Reservations officially opened to the public Tuesday; you can book online here.

This will be Gordon Ramsay's third Hell's Kitchen location in the U.S. and first in California.

The SoCal location will offer nightly dinner service in what's anticipated to be the biggest Hell's Kitchen yet.

According to Harrah's, the new restaurant can seat up to 332 people, and will offer a bar, lounge, two private dining rooms, two chef's tables, and a showcase kitchen.

Guests will be offered some of Ramsay's most famous dishes including crispy skin salmon, beef Wellington, and sticky toffee pudding, as well as a prix fixe menu, with other new dishes rolling out after its opening. The menu will be similar to the Las Vegas location, officials said.

The restaurant is inspired by the popular FOX TV show where chefs battle it out in the kitchen and create dishes for judges, including Ramsay himself.



