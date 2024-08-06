California heat wave temperatures soar as excessive heat warnings continue

A summer heat wave continues to bring hot, dry weather and gusty conditions to Southern California, with Tuesday expected to be the hottest day.

High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-90s in downtown Los Angeles, 95-107 degrees in the valleys and Inland Empire, deserts 105-116 degrees, and mountains in the upper 80s and low 90s.

There is also a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in the low desert and eastern mountains of the area.

Cooler weather will settle in, but not for too long. This weekend, temperatures are forecast to climb back above average in the upper 80s in downtown and over 100 in the hottest valley spots.

Weather Alerts

An excessive heat warning has been issued until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys and the I-5 corridor.

A heat advisory has also been issued for the Santa Ana mountains and foothill regions in Orange County until 11 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures ranging from the mid-90s to 102 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Cooling Centers

The following centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

Lincoln Heights Senior Citizen Center;

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center;

Mid Valley Senior Citizen Center;

Fred Roberts Recreation Center;

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center.

In addition, most Parks and Recreation facilities and all 70-plus city library branches can serve as cooling centers during regular hours.

When activated as cooling centers, city park facilities are pet-friendly. Dogs must be on a leash and all pets must be accompanied by their owner at all times. Kennels will be provided upon request. For the more than 70 library branches, only service animals are allowed.

More details are available at Emergency.LACity.gov/Updates.

Safety Tips

Health officials urge people to stay out of the sun if possible, avoid strenuous activity, and stay hydrated.

Residents are also reminded to never leave children or pets inside vehicles for any time at all, as unattended vehicles can turn into death traps in mere minutes when temperatures rise.

City News Service contributed to this report.