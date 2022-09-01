California heat wave: How to rent a pool near you

Looking to cool down during this brutal heat wave across Southern California?

Swimply, a marketplace that connects pool owners with people seeking to gather, swim, and escape, may be just what you need.

Here's how it works.

All you have to do is visit Swimply.com or download the app if you're looking for a pool. You can browse nearby pools, take a look at amenities, read reviews, and book!

SUGGESTED:

Those looking to host their pools to earn some extra cash set their own price. Right now, the average cost of a Swimply pool rental is $45 an hour, which varies widely depending on the pool/backyard experience and the city/state where the pool is located, according to the company.

Swimply has pools in over 125 markets across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.



