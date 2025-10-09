California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter faces backlash over 2 viral videos

The Brief Viral videos of former Rep. Katie Porter in heated exchanges have impacted her California governor campaign, causing her support to drop significantly. Critics and rivals are using the videos to question Porter's combative style, while some voters remain open to her candidacy. Porter defends her approach, emphasizing high standards for herself and her staff, as the 2026 primaries approach.



A pair of viral videos showing former Rep. Katie Porter in heated exchanges has shaken her campaign for California governor, with voters and rivals reacting to the fallout as the 2026 race heats up.

In one clip from a 2021 Zoom call, Porter, then a Democratic congresswoman, is seen yelling at a staffer, shouting, "Get out of my f---ing shot!" during a discussion with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. In another, recorded in September 2025 by CBS Sacramento, Porter threatens to end an interview, calling it an "unhappy experience" after clashing with reporter Julie Watts over questions about appealing to Trump voters.

"She has a bit of a reputation of somebody who can be difficult to work for," said Politico reporter Melanie Mason in a FOX 11 interview. "The question that has lingered for her always, is it out of bounds or disproportion to what we’ve seen from other politicians?"

The videos, which surfaced Oct. 7 and 8, have sparked a firestorm. Kalshi, a prediction market platform, showed Porter’s support plummeting from nearly 40% to 17% in 48 hours. Rivals are capitalizing, with former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa airing a three-minute ad featuring the CBS clip in Sacramento markets.

Porter, who represented Orange County in Congress for six years, built her reputation on tough questioning with her signature whiteboard. But critics now point to her combative style as a liability. "That’s pretty profane and pretty vile for someone running for public office," said Orange County voter Andrew Germanovich. "Not someone I’d want to vote for."

Others remain open to her candidacy. "It’s disappointing, but we all have our moments," said voter Svelta Kiblta, who added she’d consider Porter but wants to learn about other Democratic contenders.

In a statement to Politico, Porter defended her approach: "It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard, and that was especially true as a member of Congress. I have sought to be more intentional in showing gratitude to my staff for their important work."

With the primaries set for June 2026, voters have time to weigh their options. Political observers say the controversy could draw new candidates into the race.