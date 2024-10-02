California gas settlement payments: See if you qualify

California drivers - you could be entitled to some free money.

This comes after the state reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with gas trading firms over price gouging allegations.

"Market manipulation and price gouging are illegal and unacceptable, particularly during times of crisis when people are most vulnerable," said Attorney General Rob Bonta. "I am proud to deliver money back to Californians who were victims of gas price manipulation. As the People’s Attorney, I am committed to combating corporate greed and ensuring justice for the people of California."

The $50 million settlement resolved allegations that Vitol, Inc. and SK Energy Americas, Inc., along with its parent company SK Trading International, secretly worked together to tamper with and manipulate spot market prices for California gasoline.

This settlement is in addition to a settlement of a private class action lawsuit filed in federal court.

Who qualifies?

If you purchased gasoline in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and/or Imperial counties in California between February 20 and November 10, 2015, you may be eligible for a payment.

How do I submit a claim?

To submit a claim, visit CalGasLitigation.com.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in California is $4.78, more than $1.50 more than the national average.

