Meth, guns found inside SoCal hibachi food truck

This food truck was serving more than just meat and rice.

A narcotics investigation led to the discovery of meth hidden inside a Fontana food truck.

Credit: Fontana Police Department (Fontana Police Department )

On September 25, detectives with the Fontana Police Department's gang unit served a search warrant on the food truck "My Boy'z Hibachi," located on the 15700 block of Foothill Blvd.

RELATED: CA drug bust: $1.7 million worth of fentanyl seized, some found in packages of raw meat

During a search of the truck, officers recovered several firearms and approximately two pounds of methamphetamine.

Credit: Fontana Police Department (Fontana Police Department )

Police arrested the owner, 22-year-old Jessie Roble.

Additional details on the investigation were not released.

Anyone with information regarding drug sales from this food truck or other related activities is urged to contact police at (909) 350-7700.