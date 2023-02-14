California Flower Mall embraces Valentine’s Day rush

For those scrambling to find the perfect bouquet for your sweetheart on Valentine's Day, California Flower Mall in downtown Los Angeles has you covered.

Whether you’re shopping for your partner, mother, grandmother, or someone else, the flower market offers something special for everyone.

The family-owned business has been working with over 40 vendors to keep its stock full from roses, to carnations, to lilies and so more.

If you just met someone special and don’t want to overdo it, red roses are not recommended. Red Roses are thought of as a way to say "I love you," so they suggest white, yellow, or pink roses instead.

For those in long-term romances or shopping for family members, there are plenty of options as well.

California Flower Mall is located at 825 San Pedro St.

