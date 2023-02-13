Cardi B, Offset partner with McDonald's for Valentine's Day meal

article

Love at first bite? You bet.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, McDonald's revealed a special meal-for-two deal inspired by celebrity power couple Cardi B and Offset.

It's called the (you guessed it) Cardi B & Offset meal, and it will be available at participating McDonald's locations starting Tuesday (Valentine's Day) for a limited time only.

The meal offers a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and large Coke (Cardi B's choice) and a Quarter Pounder with Cheese with a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst (Offset's choice), plus a large order of fries and an apple pie "to share."

The Cardi B & Offset Meal features the couple’s go-to orders, plus a few items to share.

Prices of the meal vary by location.

"Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions … I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s," Cardi B said in a statement. "And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce."

"Dinner at McDonald's "is date night done right," Offset said in the statement. "It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it."

Cardi B and Offset share the love this Valentine’s Day with McDonald’s first-ever duo meal.



According to McDonald's, social media posts about date nights and meet-ups at the Golden Arches inspired the creation.

Also, don't forget to mark your calendars - the Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry return to the menu on Feb. 20.

