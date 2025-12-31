California firefighter dies after experiencing medical emergency while battling fire

The Brief Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire Apparatus Engineer Danny Cook died Dec. 31 after experiencing a medical emergency. Officials say he was battling a fire when he experienced medical issues.



A firefighter died after experiencing a medical emergency while battling a structure fire.

According to Cal Fire Riverside County, Fire Apparatus Engineer Danny Cook, 45, was battling a structure fire Wednesday morning in Perris when he experienced a medical emergency. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His exact cause of death is unknown.

"Engineer Cook’s passing is a devastating loss to our department, the fire service, and the community he served with dedication and professionalism. His commitment to duty and service will not be forgotten. Our deepest condolences are extended to Engineer Cook’s family, loved ones, and his fire department family during this incredibly difficult time, Cal Fire said in a statement.

The agency said peer support and stress management resources are available to department members.