California father charged with murder after leaving child in car

By
Published  September 11, 2025 8:56am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • The father of a child found dead in a car in Los Angeles County has been charged with murder.
    • The suspect, Edwin Johnson, was initially arrested for involuntary manslaughter, but the charges were elevated.
    • Johnson is scheduled for arraignment on Friday and the investigation is still ongoing.

LOS ANGELES - The father of a child found dead in a car in Los Angeles County has been charged with murder.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Sept. 9 at around 3:10 p.m., deputies from the Marina del Rey station responded to a report of a child not breathing in the 3800 block of Chanson Drive in the View Park neighborhood. 

Responding deputies found a child unresponsive in a vehicle. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The child's father, Edwin Johnson, was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and child neglect.

What's next:

Johnson has since been charged with murder.

His bail has been set at $2 million and his arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously, you can call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

