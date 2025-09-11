California father charged with murder after leaving child in car
LOS ANGELES - The father of a child found dead in a car in Los Angeles County has been charged with murder.
What we know:
On Tuesday, Sept. 9 at around 3:10 p.m., deputies from the Marina del Rey station responded to a report of a child not breathing in the 3800 block of Chanson Drive in the View Park neighborhood.
Responding deputies found a child unresponsive in a vehicle. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The child's father, Edwin Johnson, was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and child neglect.
What's next:
Johnson has since been charged with murder.
His bail has been set at $2 million and his arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12.
The investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously, you can call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.