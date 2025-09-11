California father charged with murder after leaving child in car

The Brief The father of a child found dead in a car in Los Angeles County has been charged with murder. The suspect, Edwin Johnson, was initially arrested for involuntary manslaughter, but the charges were elevated. Johnson is scheduled for arraignment on Friday and the investigation is still ongoing.



The father of a child found dead in a car in Los Angeles County has been charged with murder.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Sept. 9 at around 3:10 p.m., deputies from the Marina del Rey station responded to a report of a child not breathing in the 3800 block of Chanson Drive in the View Park neighborhood.

Responding deputies found a child unresponsive in a vehicle. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child's father, Edwin Johnson, was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and child neglect.

What's next:

Johnson has since been charged with murder.

His bail has been set at $2 million and his arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously, you can call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or visit the Crime Stoppers website.