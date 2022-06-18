California exodus: Remote workers move to Mexico due to sky-high gas and housing costs

Former California Assemblyman Chuck DeVore said Democrat policies, including those implemented by President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., are largely behind the mass exodus from the Golden State, including to Mexico.

DeVore, who joined in on the exodus by moving to the Lone Star State, told "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro Wednesday that the problem is nothing new. Piro said an estimated 200,000 workers are commuting into California from Mexico.

"This is a problem that's been going on for some 20 years as far as the cost of living in California, largely due – but not entirely – to left-wing policies that make houses more expensive, that make fuel more expensive, that make electricity more expensive…" he said.

SUGESTED: Gas prices drop for third time in four days

DeVore stressed that sky-high costs mean people can no longer afford to live in the state and means that residents are looking elsewhere – even outside the U.S. for a more affordable place to live.

"We're seeing more and more working Californians essentially living in Mexico for the cheap rent and working remotely," he added.

Piro tacked on a few elements contributing to the exodus, including a state average gas price of $6.43 per gallon and the cost of real estate which he noted would expect homebuyers to shell out hundreds of thousands more than they would by living in Mexico.

SUGGESTED: Here are the top 25 most overvalued housing markets in the US

DeVore said there are risks associated with moving to Mexico, however, including rising crime rates, and government gas subsidies that may have to come to an end soon.

"If [the Mexican government] reduces those subsidies, not only is the price of fuel going to go up in Mexico, but you may see some unrest…" he said, adding, "It's not all that it's cracked up to be."

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com.