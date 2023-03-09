California sees further improvements in drought conditions

California's current drought situation continues to improve.

According to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday, more parts of the Golden State are out of drought conditions.

Latest figures show 43% of the state is experiencing some level of drought conditions, a decrease from 49% last week.

Most of Los Angeles County remains abnormally dry, while San Bernardino County improved to "moderate drought" status in large portions from previous "severe drought." Inyo County also saw improvements.

Along the Central Coast and in the San Joaquin Valley, drought conditions were completely removed.

Monterey, Madera, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are now drought-free after last week's map classified eastern portions as abnormally dry.

Kings and Fresno counties are also officially out of the drought.

San Benito and Merced counties also saw significant improvement, with large parts now out of drought.

Another atmospheric river is expected to slam California Friday leading into the weekend, and more rain is in the forecast for next week. This is expected to further improve drought conditions in the next update.