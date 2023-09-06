California DMV issues REAL ID deadline reminder

If you still haven't applied for your REAL ID, the California DMV has a special message for you.

While the federal enforcement date seems like a lifetime away, the DMV is urging those who don't have a REAL ID yet that getting one now will help give you one less thing to worry about later.

"Don’t put getting your REAL ID into the future. Tackle it today," said DMV Director Steve Gordon. "It’s the easiest play call yet, whether it’s time to renew your driver’s license or you’re applying for the very first time. Take it to the end zone with a REAL ID."

A REAL ID or other federally approved document will be required to board flights within the U.S. and access secure federal facilities beginning May 7, 2025.

According to the DMV, there are 16,332,785 total REAL ID cardholders since Sept. 1, 2023.

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application, and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.



