California makes Diwali an official statewide holiday

The Brief California has designated Diwali as an official statewide holiday, becoming the third U.S. state to do so. The law allows public school students and community college staff to take the day off to celebrate. The legislation was advocated for by Hindu American organizations and is celebrated by Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.



What we know:

The new law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, will go into effect on January 1.

It allows public school students to receive an excused absence to celebrate the holiday.

Assemblymember Ash Kalra, a coauthor of the bill, said he grew up celebrating the festival in isolation.

The new law will allow children to "proudly celebrate and share it with others."

Organizations like the Hindu American Foundation and the Coalition of Hindus in North America advocated for the law, with the former's managing director, Samir Kalra, noting that the law is an "important leap toward making Diwali truly accessible."

By the numbers:

According to a 2025 Pew survey, 20% of the nation's 4.9 million Indian population lives in California, totaling 960,000 people.

This sizable population, particularly in areas like San Jose, has a significant Hindu American community.

What they're saying:

The new law is being celebrated by various religious groups.

Puneet Kaur Sandhu, senior state policy manager for the Sikh Coalition, said her organization worked with Ash Kalra to ensure the bill included all celebrants.

"It's so meaningful that all of us in the community can take this day to celebrate," she said.

Rohit Shendrikar, board chair for the South Asian Network, believes the law recognizes not only the South Asian community in California but also the impact its members have had on the state.

"I think about my parents' immigrant experience when they moved here in the 1960s," he said.

He added that the law will help build a bond between Californians by giving his children the opportunity to share their traditions and customs with friends.

The backstory:

Diwali is also known as the "Festival of Lights."

Its name is derived from the word "deepavali," which means "a row of lights."

Celebrants light rows of lamps to symbolize the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

The holiday is celebrated with festive gatherings, fireworks, feasts, and prayer. While it is a major religious festival for Hindus, it is also observed by Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.

The origin of the holiday varies by region and faith, but all stories share the theme of good triumphing over evil.

For example, Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas, which coincides with Diwali, to commemorate the release of Guru Hargobind from prison.