California a step closer to declaring Diwali a state holiday

The Brief California's legislature has passed a bill to make the Hindu "Festival of Lights," Diwali, an official state holiday. The bill would allow state employees, as well as students and employees at public schools and community colleges, to take the day off. The bill now awaits Governor Gavin Newsom's signature to become law, which he must do by October 12.



The California Legislature has passed a bill that would make Diwali, the Hindu "Festival of Lights," an official statewide holiday.

What we know:

The bill would authorize public schools and community colleges to close for the holiday, and state employees would be permitted to take the day off.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a five-day festival that marks the beginning of the new year in the Hindu calendar.

Celebrated by Hindus and Indians in the diaspora, it is a time for honoring the goddess Lakshmi by lighting up homes, businesses, and temples.

This year, Diwali will begin on October 20.

What they're saying:

Assemblymember Ash Kalra, who introduced the bill, said the designation would allow people to "take part in one of the world's oldest religious holidays."

Shakeel Syed, executive director of the South Asian Network of Southern California, believes the bill is a step toward recognizing the South Asian community.

Local perspective:

California is home to the nation's largest South Asian population, with Los Angeles having the fourth largest such population of any metropolitan area.

The bill's passage is a significant step toward recognizing this community's major religious event.

What's next:

For the bill to become law, it must be signed by Governor Gavin Newsom before October 12.

If the bill is signed, California would join other states, including Pennsylvania and Connecticut, in recognizing Diwali.