California closer to digital driver's licenses, DMV says

You may soon be able to carry your California driver's license in your Apple Wallet.

The news comes from a MacRumors report Monday that cites a leak at the California DMV.

Right now, you can use the official DMV app to store a mobile license. Now it would allow you to store it in your Apple Wallet, which is quicker to access.

It would also make it easier for you to pull up your Apple Watch somewhere like the airport security line.

Right now, the system is in a testing phase with DMV employees, and Apple announced digital IDs in 2021.

But so far, just six states have adopted it. Not all people are anxious to use this feature, citing worries over associating their ID with all the other information that's stored on their phone.